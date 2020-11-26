WWE Superstar Keith Lee announced on Twitter that he will be the subject of an upcoming episode of WWE 24.

The former NXT Champion tweeted, "Amidst all the currents of this world... I am thankful. The people close to me. The #WWEUniverse. Struggles... victories. All of it built this...so far. The people who helped create this little piece of me. I look forward to offering it to you...the #Leegion #HappyThanksgiving"

WWE 24 streams on the WWE Network. The original series started in 2015.

The latest episode is from October and is "Drew McIntyre: The Chosen One."

