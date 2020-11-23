MLW has announced that super heavyweight Calvin Tankman will make his debut on Wednesday's MLW Fusion episode.

The 355 pound Tankman previously played division 1 football and has some MMA experience. He is being billed as a hybrid wrestler, who uses power wrestling, brawling and high-flying.

MLW announced back in June that Tankman had signed in April. MLW CEO Court Bauer noted in a new press release that fans are about to witness a truly spectacular athlete when he debuts.

"The world has been waiting for Calvin Tankman to storm into MLW and it finally happens this Wednesday night," Bauer said. "It's been a long road to this moment. Calvin signed with us in April but we held the announcement back due to the pandemic. Now, finally all these months later, fans are about to witness a truly spectacular athlete."

