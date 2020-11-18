An illustrious icon in the sport, The Undertaker will cement his legacy this Sunday at Survivor Series in honor of his 30-year career in WWE. But before he does that, he made a guest appearance on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump to briefly reflect the long driven ride he's taken over the years.

"It's been so humbling, it really has," Undertaker reflected. "Being able to see some of my peers and what all they've said and their input, it's hard to believe it's been 30 years already. When I wake up in the morning, yeah, I can feel all 30 of them. But yeah, when I look back, I just remember things like locking The Ultimate Warrior in a casket, building caskets for Kamala. I can't believe it's flown by."

When Taker graced fans with his first appearance at Survivor Series in 1990, he never thought that day would lead him to meet other greats in the business like Bret "The Hitman" Hart. To him, working with Hart over the years is one memory he will treasure forever in his lucrative career.

"Yeah, it's crazy to look back at how many times I've gotten to interact with Bret Hart," he says with astonishment. "That night, the only thing I could concentrate on was don't trip, don't fall. That night, I would have never envisioned it. From my perspective, it was a tense night, to say the least."

Although most focus on "The Dead Man's" undefeated streak up until WrestleMania 30, or his gruesome matches against Mick Foley and Kane, one cannot forget all the casket matches he was in. Taker admits those matches set him up to become a well feared yet respected wrestler for years to come.

"I was honored that all of these different matches were inspired by my character," he mentioned with excitement in his voice. "Those early casket matches were so pivotal. You're talking about the early '90s where things like this weren't even done. Everyone has their own ideas about caskets; some people are squeamish, and other people aren't bothered by them. It reiterated the fact that The Undertaker character is, you know, on a whole other level of what wins and losses look like."

Although Sunday he hangs his boots up for good, he mentions that if he could go back in the ring one more time, he'd like nothing more than to face Bray Wyatt's sadistic alter-ego, The Fiend.

"At this iteration now, man, the possibilities are limitless. He's really taken his character to the next level. It's original and so different from what everybody else does," he stated on Bray Wyatt's alter-ego, The Fiend. "I would have loved to be able to work a program with The Fiend. I mean, my goodness, there's no telling what kind of matches we would have come up with."

