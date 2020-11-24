Seth Rollins will be off WWE programming for the foreseeable future.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline, Sunday's WWE Survivor Series was the last appearance for Rollins until after his fiancée, Becky Lynch gives birth. Lynch announced her pregnancy on the May 11 edition of Monday Night RAW, and has been absent from WWE TV ever since.

Around the time Lynch announced her pregnancy, she also revealed her due date is in December. Considering that the next WWE pay-per-view, WWE TLC, is scheduled for December 20, 2020, it makes sense that Rollins would be written out of storylines now before the build-up to the December PPV begins.

Rollins lost a one-on-one contest against former disciple Buddy Murphy this past Friday on SmackDown, ultimately concluding his months-long feud that involved Murphy and the Mysterio family. This past Sunday at Survivor Series, Rollings "sacrificed" himself during the five-on-five traditional elimination match by tagging in, dropping to his knees, and requesting Sheamus take him out "for the greater good." Sheamus proceeded to Brogue Kick Rollins, cover him for the 1-2-3, and eliminate him first from the match.

There's no timetable on when Rollins will return, but given that he will likely miss WWE TLC, it is possible his return is saved for a surprise appearance in the men's Royal Rumble match, although it has been rumored that Rollins's absence will be brief.

Earlier today, Rollins posted a black-and-white cryptic tweet of his "sacrifice" at Survivor Series with no caption. You can see the tweet below: