The main event of tonight's Monday Night Raw saw AJ Styles defeating Randy Orton with his patented Phenomenal Forearm following outside interference from "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

With the victory, Styles joined Riddle and Keith Lee in a triple-threat match on next week's Raw which will determine the No. 1 contender to Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship.

As seen in the video above, Styles exuded a lot of confidence after back-to-back victorious nights, first leading Team Raw to victory at Survivor Series and then inching closer to a match for the WWE Championship, a title he hasn't held sine November 2018.

"I have never faced Keith Lee before but I have defeated Riddle," said Styles. "I am the captain, you can call me skipper if you want to even though I'm not excited about that name. I lead, and everyone else follows."

Styles also reacted to Lee saying in a backstage interview that he has the advantage since the two stars have never wrestled before.

"Lee will have learn to get in line," said Styles. "I'm a two-time WWE Champion, I know what it takes to be the WWE Champion.

"These are just mind games by Keith Lee. I'm not saying he's dumb but he's just not ready for AJ Styles," added Styles.

As noted, although Braun Strowman didn't qualify for next week's match, he is reportedly in line to challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the upcoming WWE TLC pay-per-view. It is possible that Strowman is added to thee triple threat bout, making it a fatal four way.