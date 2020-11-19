The WWE ThunderDome is officially headed to Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

WWE announced today that the new residency will begin with SmackDown on Friday, December 11.

There's no word yet on when the residency will end, but this will be for all upcoming RAW, SmackDown and WWE pay-per-view events.

WWE's Executive Producer & Chief, Global Television Production Kevin Dunn said the company is proud of ThunderDome, and that the response has been humbling.

"We are proud to have reimagined the in-arena atmosphere and provide an interactive experience like nothing else in sports and entertainment with the launch of WWE ThunderDome," Dunn said in a press release. "Our fans' response and industrywide recognition are both humbling and further validation of the innovative spirit and passion that exist across the entire WWE organization."

Stay tuned for more on WWE and Tropicana Field.

Below is the full announcement sent to us by WWE today: