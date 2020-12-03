The main event of last night's MLW Fusion saw Low Ki pick up a victory over Davey Boy Smith Jr. to advance in the Opera Cup tournament.

After the show, MLW Founder, Court Bauer, participated in a media call to discuss the outcome of the match, revealing that it was actually Davey Boy Smith Jr.'s final bout with the company.

"Davey Boy's exit in the opening round of the Opera Cup marks the end of this chapter for DBS in MLW," Bauer explained. "I have immense gratitude for [Davey] and his contributions inside the MLW ring over the past 2 ½ years. The MLW system was a great fit for him. Winning the 2019 Opera Cup as well as his run as a World Tag Team Champions-- a real, certified beast. Davey Boy Smith Jr. is the real deal and I wish him luck with whatever comes next.

"With Davey's spot on the roster opening up, there will be a familiar face arriving soon to fill it," he continued. "I'm a little surprised it hasn't leaked yet; this one is a big surprise. "

The current AAA Cruiserweight Champion, Laredo Kid, also participated in MLW's Opera Cup tournament last night. Although he unfortunately suffered a loss to ACH in the opening round, Court says that there are plans to keep Laredo Kid regularly featured on MLW programming.

"Yes, Laredo is going to be in the mix on a regular basis. We may even see the AAA title defended," Bauer noted.

It was revealed last week through MLW.com that MLW's current and inaugural National Openweight Champion, Alexander Hammerstone, is on the sidelines due to injury. The statement noted that a rib contusion, hyperflexion of the neck, and transverse myelitis were included among his symptoms.

Bauer says that although he is injured, Hammerstone is ready to come back to the ring at any moment.

"We hope to know more on that in the next week or two. Hammer wants back in yesterday. If it was up to Hammer, he'd just power through it and be in the ring every week."

Be sure to check out MLW Fusion, which airs every Wednesday on YouTube and fubo Sports Network at 7 PM EST, as well as on beIN SPORTS on Saturday's at 10 pm EST.