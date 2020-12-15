AEW star Miro [fka Rusev] has joked about teaching his wife, Lana, the pinning combination that she used in her victory over Nia Jax on this week's Monday Night RAW.

During the finish, Nia attempted to hit Lana with a Samoan Drop off the top rope but Lana escaped the hold and took out her opponent's knee. Lana then hit a double stomp that drove Jax to the mat. She rolled up Jax to complete the monumental upset victory.

Miro also attached a screengrab of the pinning combination, which drew a lot of attention on social media even before his tweet.

"I taught her this pin last night! We both won... CONGRATS WIFE," tweeted Miro.

After her victory, Lana was viciously attacked by Shayna Baszler and Jax, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. As seen in the video above, Tom Phillips announced later that Lana had been taken to a local hospital with "devastating injuries to her elbow and leg" due to the attack.

As noted, WWE has pulled Lana from the Women's Tag Team Championship match at this Sunday's TLC event. Asuka and her new partner [TBA] will now challenge Jax and Baszler for the titles.

See below for Miro's tweet: