Sports Illustrated has named WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks as their 2020 Wrestler of the Year.

SI released their list of Top 10 Wrestlers of the Year for 2020 this week and The Boss came in at #1.

"Sasha Banks emerged as the defining star of 2020 in professional wrestling. In a year where shows felt disjointed without a crowd, the antidote was turning on WWE programming to watch Banks excel at her craft," they wrote on Banks.

The full list includes wrestlers from WWE NXT, RAW, SmackDown, AEW, and NJPW.

The following wrestlers were honored:

10. Eddie Kingston

9. Roman Reigns (current WWE Universal Champion)

8. Kota Ibushi (current IWGP Heavyweight Champion and IWGP Intercontinental Champion)

7. Io Shirai (current NXT Women's Champion)

6. Bayley

5. Kenny Omega (current AEW World Champion)

4. Tetsuya Naito

3. Drew McIntyre (current WWE Champion)

2. Jon Moxley

1. Sasha Banks (current SmackDown Women's Champion)

You can read SI's piece on the 2020 list at this link.

Hawkeye Fan contributed to this article.