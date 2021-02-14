During PW Insider Elite Radio, Mike Johnson answered a question about if there was a chance of seeing WWE Hall of Famer Batista at WrestleMania 37.

Johnson revealed that Batista is currently filming the new “Thor” film in Australia, so he doesn’t see him being there.

“He’s in Australia filming the new Thor film and he’s retired,” said Johnson. “I don’t see that happening, not as a big part of Mania.”

As noted, WrestleMania 37 is Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11, from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Batista is part of the WWE Hall of Fame 2020 class.