WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett is set to join the Conrad Thompson family of pro wrestling podcasts at AdFreeShows.com.

The podcast, titled “My World with Jeff Jarrett,” will begin airing every Tuesday starting May 4.

According to Jarrett’s website, the podcast will take listeners on a journey not only through Jarrett’s Hall of Fame career as a wrestler but also his time as a promoter.

Jarrett said he was eager to share his unique perspectives on the business.

“The King of the Mountain and the Podfather finally coming together,” Jarrett said. “I’ve been aware of Conrad for quite some time now, and he’s obviously a skilled interviewer with great passion for the wrestling business. He not only does his homework but asks the questions the fans really want to know the most.”

AdFreeShows also features Conrad’s podcasts with Kurt Angle, Eric Bischoff, Arn Anderson, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Bruce Prichard.