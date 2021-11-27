Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Rampage, which airs every Friday at 10 pm EST on TNT. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Rampage:

Commentators Excalibur, Chris Jericho, Taz & FTW Champion Ricky Starks welcome fans to AEW Rampage! Sit back, relax and pull out your Thanksgiving leftovers; the first match for tonight is up next!

Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta vs. Adam Cole & Bobby Fish

Bobby Fish and Wheeler Yuta kick things off with some grappling. Yuta picks Fish’s ankle, sending him down to the mat. Yuta carries Fish during their quick encounter before Orange Cassidy makes a tag in. Yuta looks for a pin before leaving. Fish kicks out at two. Adam Cole tags himself in. Cassidy and Cole trade their trademark gestures before Cassidy shoves Cole to the mat. Both men have a great exchange. Cassidy leapfrogs out of the way to tag out Yuta.

Cole tosses Yuta into his corner and connects a heavy forearm and kick exchange before bringing Fish back in. Fish repeats the process with a flurry of offense. Fish makes a fast tag out again. Cole drags Yuta to the center and plants fireman’s carry neckbreaker just before the 90-second commercial break. During the break, Fish directs traffic with an exploder suplex on Yuta. Heading back to full screen, Yuta eats a big boot. Cole tags in.

Yuta executes a missile dropkick on Fish and Cole! He makes a desperate tag out to Cassidy, who is fired up and ready to go. Cassidy comes in with his “destructive” kicks on Cole and Fish. Both he and Yuta take care of Cole and Fish on the outside. Yuta hits a splash on Cole, thinking this will be enough to get the job done. Not yet! Cassidy connects a Stundog Millionaire with Yuta driving Cole with a suplex right after for another near-fall!! Fish slides in with a dragon screw leg whip on Cassidy. Cassidy recovers to hit Beach Break on Cole.

Fish and Yuta become the legal men. Yuta looks for two back-to-back suplexes for another two count. He turns his attention to the top rope. Cole snatches him off in time. Cole drives Cassidy into the steel steps. Fish sends Yuta crashing with a groundbreaking avalanche falcon arrow!!! 1-2-3, Fish obtains the victory for him and Cole.

Winners: Bobby Fish & Adam Cole

Backstage: Tony Nese wants to make his Dynamite debut by challenging for the TNT Championship. The champion, Sammy Guevara, accepts Nese’s open challenge. Just as Guevara turns his back, Nese brutally assaults him.