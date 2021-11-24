Former Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling announcer Melissa Santos joined Insight with Chris Van Vliet to talk about her comments about her husband Brian Cage and his usage in AEW. Melissa Santos drew criticism for her comments towards how AEW was pushing Cage months ago, and she stood by her reaction when discussing them.

“I’m his wife,” Santos said. “I’m not going to be like ‘oh I wish things were different.’ No, f*cking use him more! I love my husband, he is my favorite wrestler. That’s how we started talking, I called him my favorite at Lucha Underground. There are not many people that look like him. I want to see him more like I used to. At Lucha Underground he was used all the time, at IMPACT he was the champion.

“I’m not saying ‘hey. Let’s make him the champion!’ I just want to see my husband more. He comes out on the first episode of AEW and he’s f*cking ripping ladders apart. He is doing like the body guy stuff and you don’t really see that anymore. You see more like the cruiserweights. For me, yes I am biased because he is my husband. I want to see more of that. I did get heat because I am spicy, I’m very straightforward.”

While Melissa Santos stands by her comments, she admitted that she potentially got spicy when she shouldn’t have. She also stated that the comments may have gotten Cage heat in AEW, an unfortunate side effect as, according to Melissa Santos, Cage loves working there.

“I found an article, because there were a lot of articles written about him,” Santos said. “I got really spicy when I shouldn’t have. But then he got all the heat for that, he didn’t say anything. I do feel bad for that because he loves wrestling, loves AEW, loves Tony Khan, and loves being there. A lot of it came from the love of being involved. But because I am loud I got him in trouble, but it’s hard man.”