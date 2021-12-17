Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Thursday on AXS TV at 8 pm EST and on Impact’s YouTube membership page [which will put the live episode up at 8:30 PM ET]! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:

** Before tonight’s show, Ace Austin defeated Hernandez on Before The Impact. **

Just as the show opens, Impact displays an “In Memory of Jimmy Rave” graphic. From all of us here at Wrestling Inc., we send our condolences to his family, friends and fans at this time.

D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with singles action between two former X-Division Champions!

Rohit Raju (w/Raj Singh) vs. Josh Alexander

The majority of the Impact crowd stand behind Josh Alexander as a thunderous “Walking Weapon” rings out. Alexander blocks Rohit Raju’s first couple of strikes, but not a kick to the ribs. Raj Singh moves Raju off the apron before Alexander can do any more damage. Back in the ring, Raju dictates the pace with a flurry of offense and a nice drop for two. Raju was close to getting locked up with an ankle lock but evades immediately.

Raju catches Alexander with a spinning neckbreaker from off the ropes and goes for a second pin attempt. The Walking Weapon leaps out by the 2.5 count. Alexander flings Raju across the ring with a textbook German Suplex. Once he unloads a few more suplexes, Alexander tries to set up the C4 Spike. Raju blocks it, leaving Alexander to go for a massive boot to the face.

While Raju is down on the mat, Alexander applies an ankle lock. Raj Singh climbs the apron and distracts Alexander. Raju picks up steam with running boot and cannonball. Raju tries to end this thing fair and square with a double stomp right on top of Alexander’s ribs, but the former World Champion says not today! Alexander decks Raju in the jaw, sending him to the corner. Alexander does damage on Raju’s knee, setting up for the C4 Spike. It’s nighty-night for Raju and pinfall victory for Alexander!

Winner: Josh Alexander

– Following the first contest, D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker remind fans of Impact’s last exclusive event of the year, IPWF Throwback Throwdown II, which will be live this Saturday on Impact Plus and Fite TV. They also run down all the exciting matches still set for tonight’s show.

Backstage: The Impact World Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers, don’t trust Violent By Design. However, both teams agree to put Doc Gallows and Joe Doering together in tag action will display how big of a deal they really are. Gallows and Doering will take on Rich Swann and Willie Mack after the commercial break.

Backstage: Gia Miller interviews Chelsea Green. Last week, it was announced that Green will take part in the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match at Hard To Kill next month. Green promises this match has her name all over it. She hopes she’ll get to face Mickie James for the Knockouts Championship, and her fiance, Matt Cardona, will grasp the Impact World Championship. As she says this, the Impact World Champion, Moose, waltzes in. Moose can’t help but poke fun of Matt Cardona.

Impact World Tag Champion Doc Gallows (w/Karl Anderson) & Joe Doering (w/VBD) vs. Rich Swann & Willie Mack (w/Heath & Rhino)

Doc Gallows and the former World Champion, Rich Swann, kick things off. Swann takes Gallows down by his legs and makes a quick tag to Willie Mack. Mack grinds Gallows down. Both men make rapid-fire tags to each other. Gallows knocks the taste right out of Swann’s mouth, but Swann pulls the ropes down, sending Gallows to the outside. Swann and Mack take the big men off their game with stereo dives just before the commercial break.

Doc Gallows and the former World Champion, Rich Swann, kick things off. Swann takes Gallows down by his legs and makes a quick tag to Willie Mack. Mack grinds Gallows down. Both men make rapid-fire tags to each other. Gallows knocks the taste right out of Swann’s mouth, but Swann pulls the ropes down, sending Gallows to the outside. Swann and Mack take the big men off their game with stereo dives just before the commercial break.

Welcome back! Swann and Gallows are still going at it. Gallows thumps Swann on the top of the head with a ginormous roundhouse kick. Swann is in VBD’s lion’s den. Joe Doering tags himself in and applies a camel clutch. Swann immediately grabs the bottom rope. Doering tags in Gallows. Gallows crushes Swann with an elbow in the corner, cutting the ring off from him. Here comes Doering again, who lays into Swann. Swann escapes by skin of his teeth with an enziguri to grab a desperate tag from Willie Mack.

Mack rocks Gallows with a jumping enziguri! Swann and Mack send Doering crashing before setting their sights Gallows with an assisted high-flying crossbody. Doering and Gallows send Mack crashing onto the canvas with a double chokeslam. Gallows and Doering reign victorious in this contest.

Winners: Doc Gallows & Joe Doering

Post-Match: The Good Brothers and Violent By Design continue to inflict damage on Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath and Rhino. Out comes Eddie Edwards and Kenny (the kendo stick) to equalize against the Good Brothers and VBD. Edwards helps send the heels out of the ring and towards the ramp.

– VSK and Zicky Dice are ready to get back on their horse and fight again after taking a loss to FinJuice last week. Their next challenger will be Decay.

– Newcomer JONAH explains where his “Top Dog” nickname and mantra came from. He said it comes from his dad, who served time in prison. JONAH wants to carry on his father’s legacy. In order to do that, he needs to beat Josh Alexander at Hard To Kill.

Up next, Trey Miguel defends his X-Division Championship!

X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. John Skyler

Both men trade wrist lock/arm drag counters in the early going of this bout. Miguel catches John Skyler with a dropkick and dive to the outside! Skyler quickly recovers to plant a rib-shattering slingshot spear. Skyler heads for a cover. Miguel kicks out at two. Skyler launces Miguel in the corner with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. But it still isn’t enough to get the job done or the title. Miguel fires up a 619, followed by a diving Meteora to retain his hard-fought championship!

Winner & Still Champion: Trey Miguel

Post-Match: Just as Trey Miguel heads on up the ramp and looks out into the crowd, Steve Maclin blindly ambushes Miguel and uses his title as a cheap shot to take him out. Maclin drags Miguel to the back.

– Steve Maclin and Trey Miguel’s segment continues after the break. Maclin has Miguel tied up. He tells Miguel he’s used to being told no all the time. But being told no won’t stop him from getting what he wants anymore.

Chris Bey (w/Hikuleo) vs. Laredo Kid