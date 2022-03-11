Pro wrestling legend William Regal is dealing with a lot of serious health issues, according to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

As noted earlier, Regal took to Twitter to apologize for his lengthy promo on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Those in the building noted the floor director kept asking Regal to wrap up the promo, but he kept going. This led to several segments being cut or rushed during the remainder of the show.

“This is a Professional note from me as I have no other form of SM and would rather my new colleagues see this as I don’t like gossip,” Regal wrote on Twitter. “I’m am very sorry to everyone effected by my time issues last night. I apologized to everyone personally effected. I should be showing people by example and being a Pro and hitting my times.”

According to Meltzer, Regal mentioning that he has “little time left” during his promo segment with Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson has caused people to freak out backstage in AEW. Apparently, Regal’s health issues at this stage “are far more serious than have ever come out” and his interview on next week’s Talk is Jericho will detail them.

In his 2005 autobiography, Regal disclosed that substance abuse nearly killed him during his early years in the business. Regal wrote that his match with Chris Benoit at the Brian Pillman Memorial show renewed his interest in pro wrestling.

William Regal made his AEW debut at last Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view. He was released by WWE on January 5 after spending 21 years with the company.

