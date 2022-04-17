As noted, former professional basketball player Satnam Singh made his AEW debut on last Wednesday’s Dynamite. Singh arrived in the aftermath of the main event match between Samoa Joe and Minoru Suzuki.

Singh’s debut had received mixed locker room reactions because they felt it wasn’t executed well. AEW Owner, CEO & General Manager Tony Khan even admitted that he could’ve done it better.

Jerry Lynn was the one who pitched the idea to have the “lights off/lights on” reveal, according to a new report by Fightful Select.

According to the report, the backstage reaction to the ending is that “you can’t win them all.” There was also no heat or pessimism sent Lynn’s way directly.

One of the wrestlers that Fightful spoke with backstage said that they weren’t surprised it was Jerry Lynn due to that being an often-used tactic in ECW shows. The source though stressed their personal belief that the “lights off/lights on” reveal should not be used for an unknown.

It was reiterated to Fightful that Jerry Lynn has been responsible for many great ideas and helped put together a lot of great moments as well. He has been applauded by much of the roster for his work in AEW.

It also noted that those who train with Satnam Singh will work to close the holes in his offense immediately.

