Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns may have suffered an injury on WrestleMania Sunday.

As seen in the photos below, Reigns’ arm appeared to be swollen during the final stages of his main event bout against Brock Lesnar. Also, Reigns could be heard telling Paul Heyman that something “is out” moments before the finish. According to Wrestling NewsReigns was possibly talking about his shoulder popping out of the socket. It was also noted that Reigns may have torn a muscle.

The finish to the Reigns vs. Lesnar match was heavily criticized by fans on social media. It’s likely that Reigns’ injury led to the flat finish, and an audible was called by the wrestlers.

Reigns was visibly in pain while trying to hoist both titles, but did manage to get the injured arm up. He also posed for a photo with Heyman after the match, as seen below.

Stay tuned for updates on Roman Reigns’ possible injury.

