Here is what’s happening on the show tonight:

* The Gunn Club and Max Caster vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and Preston “10” Vance)

* Ruby Soho vs. Missa Kate

* Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) vs. Vic Capri and GPA

* Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks vs. Jordan Kross and Joey Jett

* Anna Jay vs. Heather Reckless

* John Silver vs. KM

* “All Ego” Ethan Page vs. Serpentico

* House of Black (Buddy Matthews and Brody King) vs. CJ Esparza and Brubaker

“AEW Dark: Elevation” starts live at 7 PM EST/6 PM CST/4 PM PST on their official YouTube channel!

