Here is what happened on the show tonight:

The show opens with Excalibur and Taz greeting audiences at home. Willow Nightingale comes to the ring, with Ashley D’Amboise already waiting inside.

Willow Nightingale vs. Ashley D’Amboise

The bell rings and the two lock up. Nightingale hits a Fireman’s Carry, followed by a kick and a chop to D’Amboise’s chest. Nightingale hits a chop, followed by a low cross body. She goes for the pin, but D’Amboise kicks out. D’Amboise hits a leg drop lariat, but Nightingale comes back and hits two lariats. She hits a spine buster, but D’Amboise kicks out.

Nightingale hits a running boot, followed by a big chop. D’Amboise sends Nightingale bouncing off the top rope, then hits a neck breaker but Nightingale kicks out. Nightingale hits an insiguri, followed by a cannonball. Nightingale hits the Doctor Bomb for the win.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

After a short promo video for “Dynamite” tomorrow night, The Factory comes to the ring, alongside QT Marshall. Matt Vandagriff and Knull are already waiting inside the ring.

The Factory (Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto) vs. Matt Vandagriff and Knull

Solo and Vandagriff begin the match. The bell rings and Solo sends Vandagriff into the corner. He hits a few kicks to the midsection, followed by a chop. He tags in Comoroto and he delivers a delayed vertical suplex to Vandagriff. Comoroto knocks Knull off the apron, then Vandagriff hits a step up insiguri. Comoroto comes back with a body slam, followed by a leaping elbow drop.

Solo is tagged in and he delivers a right hand to Vandagriff’s head. Vandagriff tags in Knull as Solo tags in Comoroto. Knull hits a big boot, followed by an uppercut. Comoroto hits a spear, then gets Knull upside down. He sends him into the corner, then into the mat for the win.

Winners: The Factory

After a short video promo for the “Grand Slam” events in September, Matt Sydal comes to the ring, with Jake Something already waiting inside.

Matt Sydal vs. Jake Something

The bell rings and the two face off. Sydal hits a couple kicks, but Something comes back and sends him into the mat. Something gets him up on his shoulders, but Sydal escapes and rolls him up. Something kicks out. Sydal hits a couple kicks, followed by a teharis. Something hits an elbow, then goes for a pin but Sydal kicks out. Something hits a forearm, followed by another one to the back. Something hits a body block, then goes for a pin, but Sydal kicks out.

Something sends Sydal into the middle turn buckle, then chokes him on the bottom rope. He hits a few chops in the corner, then sends him into the opposite corner. Something hits a forearm to the back, then locks in a chokehold but Sydal escapes. Sydal hits a leg lariat, then hits a few kicks tot he midsection. Sydal hits a kick to Something’s head, then hits a meterora off the top rope. He goes for a pin, but Something kicks out.

Something hits a back elbow, then a spear in the corner. He drags Sydal to the middle of the ring, but Sydal hits a crossbody. He goes for a roll up, but Soemthing reverses it. Sydal kicks out and hits a hurricanrana for the win.

Winner: Matt Sydal

* Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Tony Nese for the Ring Of Honor Pure Championship

* The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake) vs. Dark Order (Evil Uno and Preston “10” Vance)

* Julia Hart vs. Valentina Rossi

* Ariya Daivari vs. Caleb Konley

* Dante Martin vs. Lucky Ali

* Athena vs. Amber Nova

* Fuego Del Sol vs. Marcus Kross

”AEW Dark” begins at 7 PM EST/6 PM CST/4 PM PST on their official YouTube channel!

