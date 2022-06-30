Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live “Impact Wrestling” Viewing Party! Don’t forget to share our Viewing Party with your friends on social media and be sure to chime in with your thoughts about the show in the comments section below. Make sure you keep hitting that refresh button to stay up to date with all of the latest coverage.

Here is what’s happening on the show tonight:

* Chris Sabin vs. Frankie “Kaz” Kazarian

* The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) vs. PCO and Vincent

* Jordynne Grace vs. Savannah Evans

* Chris Bey vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel in a #1 Contenders Match for an X-Division Title Shot At Against All Odds

* Ace Austin (w/ Chris Bey) vs. Alex Zayne

* Gisele Shaw vs. Rosemary (w/ Taya Valkyrie)

“Impact Wrestling” begins live at 8 PM EST/7 PM CST/5 PM CST on AXS TV and 8:30 PM EST/7:30 PM CST/5:30 PM CST for members of their YouTube channel!

