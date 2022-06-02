Scarlett Boudreaux’s Major League Wrestling in-ring debut has been set.

MLW announced today, that Boudreaux will be making her MLW in-ring debut at Battle Riot IV on June 23.

Her opponent has yet to be announced, but according to below’s press release, Cesar Duran is meeting with “several potential opponents.”

Major League Wrestling today announced Scarlett Bordeaux will make her MLW in-ring debut at the Battle Riot when MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping. 🎟Limited tickets are available at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite. A heat advisory has been issued for the women’s featherweight division as pro wrestling’s smoke show, Scarlett Bordeaux, has officially joined Major League Wrestling. MLW matchmaker Cesar Duran is meeting today with several potential opponent’s for the silver siren’s debut. A match announcement is forthcoming. In the meantime, it may be best to fall and pray to the Perfect 10 as Scarlett Bordeaux has made an ominous warning that all in MLW’s new featherweight division cannot stop the unstoppable. Known as the doomsday duo, along with her husband Killer Kross, Bordeaux and Kross have left a path of destruction in their wake from Mexico to the US. Now, they have set their eyes on MLW as they look to turn up the heat in New York City June 23. Promising destruction and domination, what happens when Scarlett Bordeaux makes her in-ring MLW debut? Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

MLW crown their first-ever Women’s Featherweight Champion at the Kings of Colosseum event in May. Taya Valkyrie defeated Holidead to become the inaugural champion.

Bordeaux’s husband, Killer Kross, made his Major League Wrestling return on February 26 at SuperFight 2022. His last MLW appearance before SuperFight was in February 2020. Kross is also scheduled for Battle Riot IV. Kross is one of the participants in the Battle Riot match.

Below is the updated lineup for Battle Riot IV:

* Scarlett Bordeaux to debut

* Battle Riot Match: (Jacob Fatu, Killer Kross, Lince Dorado, EJ Nduka, Calvin Tankman, Alex Kane, Marshall Von Erich, Matt Cross, Mini Abismo Negro, 31 TBA)

