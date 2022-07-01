Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Gateway to the Death 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.
Announced card
Joey Janela vs. Davey Richards
Delirious vs. Effy
Allie Katch vs. 2 Cold Scorpio
Tony Deppen vs. Nick Wayne
Blake Christian vs. Gringo Loco
Alex Colon vs. Cole Radrick
Jimmy Lloyd & Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice)
Axton Ray vs. Ninja Mack
Dark Sheik vs. Jordan Oliver
Our live coverage starts at 9 pm ET
