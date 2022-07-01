Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live GCW Gateway to the Death 2022 Viewing Party. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the Comments section below. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current, up-to-date coverage.

Announced card

Joey Janela vs. Davey Richards

Delirious vs. Effy

Allie Katch vs. 2 Cold Scorpio

Tony Deppen vs. Nick Wayne

Blake Christian vs. Gringo Loco

Alex Colon vs. Cole Radrick

Jimmy Lloyd & Los Mazisos (Ciclope & Miedo Extremo) vs. The Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice)

Axton Ray vs. Ninja Mack

Dark Sheik vs. Jordan Oliver

Our live coverage starts at 9 pm ET

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]