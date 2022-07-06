It’s been a rocky month for WWE, but the company’s stock price has been on the rise over the course of the past couple days, and according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, two WWE executives are cashing out some shares while the stock shakily ascends.

WWE Executive Producer Kevin Dunn and WWE Chief Fiduciary Officer Frank Riddick sold thousands of shares on Wednesdsay. Riddick made approx. $568,000 off his sale of 9,090 shares of WWE stock, while Dunn made just over $1 million on his sale of 16,107 shares. Dunn also sold shares back in May.

WWE disclosed stock sales WWE CFO Frank Riddick and EP Kevin Dunn, made on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Riddick disposed of 9,090 $WWE shares for $62.49 each, or just over $568,000 in proceeds. He still has 102,021 shares. Dunn sold 16,107 shares for just over $1 million. pic.twitter.com/wI0nSsOjkP — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) July 5, 2022

It should be noted that while both men have served on WWE’s board of directors in the past, neither are current members of the board, meaning that they likely don’t have knowledge of the WWE board’s investigation of Vince McMahon outside of what has been reported in the media.

WWE stock still hasn’t quite recovered from the losses incurred following the bombshell Wall Street Journal report that broke the news of a WWE board of directors investigation into hush money payments by chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. Just before the story broke, an analyst at Merrill Lynch raised the stock’s target price, causing a bump in the stock’s activity before news of the investigation came out on June 15th.

McMahon has been under investigation by WWE’s board since April over a series of Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDA) between McMahon and former female employees alleging misconduct not only against McMahon but also WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis. Laurinaitis has since been placed on administrative leave, with Bruce Prichard taking over his duties. McMahon has stepped down from his role as chairman and CEO, with his daughter Stephanie taking over in the interim. McMahon is still in charge of WWE’s creative direction and has been a near-constant presence on WWE TV.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]