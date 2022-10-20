The Coolest AEW Debuts We've Seen So Far

Since its inception, All Elite Wrestling has been known for its massive surprise debuts during PPV events, tournaments, open challenges, battle royales, or sometimes just when it is least expected. Over the years, Tony Khan has often teased big signings, and has delivered more times than not.

At any given time, a former WWE main roster or NXT talent can arrive and change the entire landscape of the company. Even top ranked independent talent have shown up unexpectedly on AEW programming and have since taken their careers to the next level. Some of the biggest names in all of professional wrestling have made their way to All Elite Wrestling in spectacular fashion, debuting at some of the brand's biggest events to date. Although many of these debuts have been much more than just mid, this list highlights the coolest debuts we've seen in AEW thus far.