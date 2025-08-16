Biggest Wins That Changed AEW All In History
All Elite Wrestling finally has its own version of WrestleMania in the form of All In. Named after the original independent event that took place back in 2018, which would ultimately become one of the biggest things that contributed to AEW being created in the first place, two cities have played host to AEW's biggest event of the year since 2023. Wembley Stadium in London, England was given the honor of hosting both the inaugural event in 2023, and the follow-up in 2024, but when Coldplay decided to book ten dates of their world tour over the United Kingdom's Bank Holiday weekend for 2025, All In moved to Arlington, Texas, with Globe Life Field being the home of AEW's signature event.
The 2023 event broke the world record for the highest paid attendance for a wrestling show in history, selling a total of 81,035 tickets in total, which was enough for Will Ospreay to get a tattoo of the figure on his arm. That figure would later be called into question as the turnstile count, provided by the local government at the behest of doubters on the internet, came in at 72,265, but it was later clarified that the amount of tickets that ended up being shifted (when including complimentary tickets) ranged between 84,000 and 85,000. 2024 didn't reach those same heights, selling a total of 53,385 tickets with an eventual turnstile count of 46,476, but to sell nearly 135,000 tickets for two events is nothing to dismiss.
All In Texas is 2025 would see around 29,000 people flock to Globe Life Field for an event that was taking place in the middle of another one of AEW's brightest periods, with fan interest and critical acclaim seemingly being the highest it had been for the company since the famed year of 2021. Across those three events, there have been a total of 35 matches with a combined in-ring time of over ten-and-a-half hours, and with it being AEW's biggest show, there have been some fairly historic moments within that time, and that's what we are here to talk about today.
So sit back, relax, and join us on a journey to both London, England and Arlington, Texas, as we take a look at five of the most historic wins in this history of AEW All In, all of which have their own historical significance.
CM Punk Punches His Way Out Of AEW
August 27, 2023 will forever be a date etched into the AEW history books as that was the day when the first All In London event took place. Fans from all over the world flocked to Wembley Stadium to be a part of one of the most historic nights in wrestling history as AEW, a company that five years earlier didn't even exist yet, were on course to fill one of the biggest venues in the entire world, one that many UK wrestling fans see as the place WWE should one day host a WrestleMania in, Wembley Stadium. As the record setting crowd filed in to the building, little did they know that what they were about to witness when the pay-per-view portion of the show kicked off was CM Punk's final match for the company.
Nearly a year since the infamous "Brawl Out" incident involving Punk and The Elite, the "Straight Edge Superstar" had been back in AEW for two months on the company's new show, "AEW Collision." While it presents itself as the company's B-Show today, when Punk was involved, it was presented with a completely different vibe to that of "AEW Dynamite," and featured a number of different stars who weren't seen on Wednesday nights (or to put it simply, anyone was friends with The Elite weren't on the show).
In the eight weeks of programming leading up to All In London, Punk had relit the fire under his iconic Ring of Honor feud with Samoa Joe, as well as crossing paths with the likes of Ricky Starks, and through his role as the "Real World Champion," part two of his feud with MJF (the actual AEW World Champion at the time) was seemingly on the horizon. Before that though, Joe had laid out a challenge to Punk to face him one-on-one at Wembley Stadium to prove that Punk's win in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament was a complete fluke, and that their ROH feud was still the measuring stick when it came to determining who was the better man.
Punk and Joe rolled back the years in the pay-per-view's opening contest. They had a number of references to their previous matches, paid homage to the likes of Hulk Hogan and John Cena, and even paid tribute to the late Terry Funk who had passed away days earlier. It's a match that is often cited as the best match to take place that night, with Punk using the Pepsi Plunge for only the second time in 18 years to get what would end up being his final victory in an AEW ring. Backstage, Punk had gotten into another altercation, this time with Jack Perry, with footage of the incident being shown on "Dynamite" in April 2024. As a result, Punk was fired the day before All Out 2023 less than a week later, and would eventually return to WWE at Survivor Series in his hometown of Chicago that November.
Mariah May's Plan Comes Together
Fast forward a year to All In London 2024 and AEW has had a roller coaster of a year between their inaugural trip to Wembley and their return trip one year on. Pay-per-view numbers were still strong, the matches in the ring were still being heralded as some of the best any fan could ever get the chance to watch, and their roster was still seen as one of the greatest collections of performers ever assembled. However, ratings, attendance figures, and overall fan interest had declined to the point where many people wondered whether running Wembley Stadium again was a good idea. With that said, there was still a lot of good to be found in AEW at this time, and one of the stories that had everyone talking could be found in the women's division.
After All In 2023, Toni Storm seemed to have had a mental break where she thought she was a Hollywood starlet, before eventually realizing that she was in fact "Timeless." This new direction for Storm led her back to the AEW Women's World Championship almost immediately, but she didn't do it alone as she had the help of her butler, Luther, and her biggest fan, Mariah May. The English star had effectively modelled her own career after Storm's, breaking through on the UK independent scene before travelling to STARDOM in Japan to perfect her skills, which would of course lead her right to AEW's front door where she could learn from Storm personally.
While everyone watching knew that this was a story heavily influenced by the 1950 movie "All About Eve," Storm was none the wiser about what would be coming to her as she grew extremely fond of Mariah during their time with each other. However, May executed the most crucial part of her plan with perfection in July by earning a shot at Storm's title by winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and sending her mentor a message by beating her to a bloody pulp with her own stiletto, and the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament belt she won in the process.
This would lead to, at the time, the most anticipated AEW Women's World Championship match in company history between Storm and May at All In London 2024. During the match, May not only planted a kiss on Nigel McGuinness that was so powerful he came out of retirement an hour later, but she slapped her own mother who was sitting in the front row pleading with her daughter to explain why she had become the person she had become. The answer to her mother's question was simple; she wanted to be better than her idol, and embarrass her in the process.
May emerged from the match bloody, battered, but not beaten as she dethroned Storm to become the new AEW Women's World Champion, and while some saw that as the end of their tale, things would only get more violent in the months that followed.
The Final Countdown
On the first episode of "AEW Collision" after All Out 2023, Bryan Danielson announced that he didn't have much time left as an in-ring performer, and after promising his daughter Birdie that when she turned seven years old he would spend more time with her, the "American Dragon" stated that the next 12 months would be his last as a full-time wrestler. In that time, he wrestled at the Tokyo Dome for New Japan Pro Wrestling, Arena Mexico for CMLL, got to compete in a round-robin tournament to make up for the fact that he wouldn't be able to compete in a G1 Climax, and essentially cherry-picked his opponents for an entire year.
The only thing he hadn't done was win a championship, and after realizing that time was against him, he not only entered, but won the 2024 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, earning himself a shot at the AEW World Championship at All In London, an event he missed in 2023 due to suffering a broken arm. However, the champion going in to All In London 2024 was Swerve Strickland, the self-proclaimed most dangerous man in AEW, and someone who had become one of the biggest stars in the industry during his run as the AEW World Champion. Danielson, knowing the weight of the situation he was in, decided to literally go all in, and vowed to completely retire from wrestling if he lost to Swerve.
Dubbed "The Final Countdown" as a nod to the entrance music that cost someone's yearly salary every time it got played on television, Danielson and Swerve wrestled in the main event All In London with everything on the line, and it ended up becoming perhaps the second biggest peak of AEW's entire year behind Sting's retirement at Revolution 2024. However, if someone was to argue that this match was a bigger moment than Sting's final match, it would be hard to argue with them.
The majority of London itself was cheering on the "American Dragon" during this match, including his wife Brie Bella and their two children who were sitting ringside. Birdie was even seen crying at one point because her dad was getting the life beaten out of him right before her eyes, but the moment where Danielson, covered in blood (or ketchup as he describes it to his kids), absorbing Swerve's kicks to the chest, is screaming "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH" at his kids is a moment that will give even the most jaded of wrestling fan goosebumps.
On that night, it was the "American Dragon" who flew highest, winning the AEW World Championship in a match Danielson values more than his iconic victory at WWE WrestleMania 30. It is one of the biggest feel good moments in AEW history, and what makes it even more historic is that it was the first domino to fall in a chain of events that would eventually lead to another huge All In moment, but we'll get to that later.
Dustin Rhodes Finishes His Story
A lot has been said about Cody Rhodes finishing his story at WWE WrestleMania 40 in 2024, but just over 15 months later, his brother Dustin finished his own story at AEW's version of WrestleMania.
Going in to AEW All In Texas 2025, not much had really been said about "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes. Despite the event taking place in his home state, Rhodes had spent the majority of his time on Ring of Honor programming as part of The Sons of Texas with Sammy Guevara. Together they are (at the time of writing at least) the ROH World Tag Team Champions, with Rhodes also being one-third of the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions with Ross and Marshall Von Erich, and outside of a champion vs. champion match at Double or Nothing where he and Guevara took on The Hurt Syndicate, not much was expected of Rhodes heading into AEW's biggest event of the year. Then things changed.
The night before All In Texas, Rhodes and Guevara retained their ROH World Tag Team Championships in a match against The Infantry at ROH's Supercard of Honor event. This would also lead to a big eight-man tag team match for the Zero Hour portion of All In Texas where Rhodes, Guevara, and The Von Erich's would face The Infantry and Shane Taylor Promotions. However, it was revealed on the day of the show that Adam Cole wasn't medically cleared to defend the AEW TNT Championship and was forced to vacate the title, with a new champion being determined in a four-way match on All In's main card. The four men were Kyle Fletcher, Cole's original opponent. Daniel Garcia, the man Fletcher beat to earn his title shot, Guevara and Rhodes.
After not expecting much from him in the weeks leading up to the event, Rhodes (as well as Guevara) would end up wrestling three times in the space of 24 hours, meaning that both of them, especially Rhodes, went in with little to no expectations of winning in the eyes of the fans. With that said, professional wrestling is a business where literally anything can happen, and at Globe Life Field, anything did happen.
Following Fletcher, who entered the match as the clear favorite, was taken out of action by Guevara and Garcia, Rhodes used his experience to counter Garcia's Dragon Tamer with an inside cradle that secured him both the win and the AEW TNT Championship. At 56-years old, Rhodes, moved to tears at the sight of the title, was once again a singles champion in a major company, the first time that had happened since 2002 when he had a various cups of coffee with the WWE Hardcore Championship, and left the state of Texas as a triple champion. His run with the AEW TNT Championship would only last 19 days as he would be dethroned by Fletcher on July 31, but Rhodes' win made him the oldest singles champion in AEW history.
Panic On The Face Of Jon Moxley
Remember when we mentioned that Bryan Danielson winning the AEW World Championship at All In London 2024 was the first of a long series of events that would lead to another big All In moment? This is that moment.
Danielson's title victory led to Jon Moxley returning with the purpose of fixing AEW and making everyone in the company as good as him, and he needed the AEW World Championship to do that. He turned the entire Blackpool Combat Club again Danielson, recruited PAC and Marina Shafir in the process, and dethroned Danielson at WrestleDream in October 2024 as the leader of the group that would come to be known as the Death Riders. For the next nine months, everyone tried and failed to dethrone Moxley, but after winning the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing, Hangman Adam Page was the man tasked with beating Moxley on AEW's biggest stage.
Hangman had experience of beating Moxley before as the two men had an extremely physical feud at the beginning of 2023 that resulted in a Texas Death match at that year's Revolution pay-per-view, which Hangman won. However, a lot had changed in those two years, and both men were completely different by the time All In Texas rolled around. Moxley was the undisputed king of the company, and had proven that no one was on his level. As for Hangman, he had gone to hell and back in his quest to make Swerve Strickland's life miserable, but had finally found that drive and passion he had when he first won the AEW World Championship from Kenny Omega in 2021, and knowing that it could be done, he wanted the All In Texas main event to be a Texas Death match in the hopes that it would be enough to finally put Moxley down.
The match itself was chaotic to say the least. After months of disproving the claims that all he does is bleed in his matches by staying away from the blade jobs, Moxley wore the crimson mask almost immediately after being stabbed in the head with a fork. From there, barbed wire, broken glass, and a literal bed of nails were used in one of the most gruesome matches in AEW history.
While it wasn't a technical masterpiece, it was a match had the audience in the palm of its hand. Not since the "American Dragon's" win in London had the crowd been so firmly behind one person, and with the help of Danielson, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, and even Swerve Strickland despite everything they had done to each other, Hangman wrapped a chain around Moxley's neck and hung him over the top rope in the same way he did at Revolution 2023. With panic in his eyes and nowhere left to go, Moxley tapped out, and Hangman Page became the AEW World Champion for the second time in one of the most cathartic moments in AEW history