Biggest Wins That Changed AEW All In History

Fast forward a year to All In London 2024 and AEW has had a roller coaster of a year between their inaugural trip to Wembley and their return trip one year on. Pay-per-view numbers were still strong, the matches in the ring were still being heralded as some of the best any fan could ever get the chance to watch, and their roster was still seen as one of the greatest collections of performers ever assembled. However, ratings, attendance figures, and overall fan interest had declined to the point where many people wondered whether running Wembley Stadium again was a good idea. With that said, there was still a lot of good to be found in AEW at this time, and one of the stories that had everyone talking could be found in the women's division.

After All In 2023, Toni Storm seemed to have had a mental break where she thought she was a Hollywood starlet, before eventually realizing that she was in fact "Timeless." This new direction for Storm led her back to the AEW Women's World Championship almost immediately, but she didn't do it alone as she had the help of her butler, Luther, and her biggest fan, Mariah May. The English star had effectively modelled her own career after Storm's, breaking through on the UK independent scene before travelling to STARDOM in Japan to perfect her skills, which would of course lead her right to AEW's front door where she could learn from Storm personally.

While everyone watching knew that this was a story heavily influenced by the 1950 movie "All About Eve," Storm was none the wiser about what would be coming to her as she grew extremely fond of Mariah during their time with each other. However, May executed the most crucial part of her plan with perfection in July by earning a shot at Storm's title by winning the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, and sending her mentor a message by beating her to a bloody pulp with her own stiletto, and the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament belt she won in the process.

This would lead to, at the time, the most anticipated AEW Women's World Championship match in company history between Storm and May at All In London 2024. During the match, May not only planted a kiss on Nigel McGuinness that was so powerful he came out of retirement an hour later, but she slapped her own mother who was sitting in the front row pleading with her daughter to explain why she had become the person she had become. The answer to her mother's question was simple; she wanted to be better than her idol, and embarrass her in the process.

May emerged from the match bloody, battered, but not beaten as she dethroned Storm to become the new AEW Women's World Champion, and while some saw that as the end of their tale, things would only get more violent in the months that followed.