Why WWE Won't Rehire These Current Wrestlers

There's an old saying in wrestling that people always seem to forget when something unimaginable happens: never say never. Over the years, wrestlers haven't just burnt bridges; they've blown them up while the person they have a problem with is standing in the middle of it. They've done things to each other and said some of the worst possible things about one another, and yet, when the time calls for it and the money is right, everyone is able to get along just fine.

Out of every wrestling company, that sentiment has never been more true than in WWE. We've seen Vince McMahon publicly screw Bret Hart to the point where it is still talked about today, CM Punk get fired on his wedding day, and Stone Cold Steve Austin literally walk out of the company in the middle of a show, and to be publicly buried for it. With all that said, not only have all three of those men made returns to WWE, but they have all been heralded and celebrated as some of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. In order to be exiled or blacklisted from WWE must take a lot, but there are some wrestlers who are still working today that WWE isn't exactly the most welcoming towards.

Those wrestlers are who we are here to talk about today. The stars from the past and present that, for one reason or another, WWE seems to have washed its hands of them and never brings them back into the fold. So sit back, relax, and join us on a journey through some of the most troubled and strained relationships in all of wrestling as we go through a list of wrestlers that WWE will most likely never bring back, and the reasons behind each decision.