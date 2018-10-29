Wrestling Inc.

Former WWE Star Knocks The Company Over Crown Jewel, WWE Stock Down 21% Since Last Week, Sheamus

By Marc Middleton | October 29, 2018

- SmackDown Tag Team Champion Sheamus gives a mohawk tutorial in this new video from his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube channel. The video was filmed backstage at a recent WWE live event.

- WWE stock was down 5.19% today, closing at $66.16 per share. Today's high was $71.91 and the low was $64.79. The stock is down 21% from last Monday, when it was at $83.25.

- Former WWE and TNA star Taryn Terrell took to Twitter last night and knocked WWE for holding the all-women's Evolution pay-per-view before they head to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, without the women's division. She wrote the following and mentioned Vince McMahon:





