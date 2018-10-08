NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Main Event Is Set

At NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Jay White to retain his Tokyo Dome title shot. IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega was also able to retain his title by defeating Cody and Kota Ibushi. The stage is now set for NJPW's biggest show of the year, Wrestle Kingdom 13, where Omega will face Tanahashi in the main event.

Below are the final moments from today's King of Pro-Wrestling when Tanahashi came out during Omega's speech to close the show:

Post-match, Cody goes to head out, Omega asks him to return to the ring. Omega then says he'll wait for Ibushi to be able to stand before he gives his final speech. He sits down and encourages Ibushi to stand up. Omega asked the crowd if they enjoyed the triple threat title match (a rarity for this title). He thanks the fans, hugs Ibushi, hugs Cody and says he loves Cody's dog.

As Omega signs off, out from the back comes Hiroshi Tanahashi with his Tokoyo Dome briefcase. Omega says we're both tired, but if he wants to say something, say it right now. Tanahashi takes the mic, says they may have some philosophical differences about wrestling, but let's put it all on the line at Wrestle Kingdom 13 and heads out of the ring. Omega does his "goodbye and good night" sign-off to close out the show.

