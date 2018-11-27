First City To Receive An XFL Team In 2020 Revealed

The XFL will be bringing a team to St. Louis for its revival in 2020, according to a report by KSDK. It was noted that the remaining seven cities receiving teams will be announced next week.

St. Louis was the home of the Rams before the team moved to Los Angeles at the end of the 2015 NFL season.

According to the report, the new St. Louis XFL team will play 10 games in its inaugural 2020 season, with five of them being held at the Dome at America's Center.

The XFL is scheduled to launch in 2020 with the league owning all eight teams. An SEC filing this past May revealed that WWE is a minority owner for the league. Vince McMahon sold $100 million worth of WWE stock back in December to help launch the parent company of the league, Alpha Entertainment, and told insiders that he expected to spend an estimated $500 million in the first three years of operations.

Chris Rowden contributed to this article.