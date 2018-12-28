Former ROH Star Reportedly Expected To Join All Elite Wrestling

After working with the company on and off since 2003, BJ Whitmer put his in resignation last week with Ring of Honor. Whitmer had held a number of behind-the-scenes roles including: travel preparations, production, putting together matches, and training wrestlers at the ROH Dojo. Whitmer also appeared a few times on-screen as a color commentator.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Whitmer's issues with Ring of Honor stemmed from last September when WWE invited him to be a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Ring of Honor stepped in and wanted Whitmer to sign a non-compete clause after letting them know of his interest in taking the guest trainer invitation.

See Also ROH Announces New Signees For Several Upcoming Events

With the rumored All Elite Wrestling on the horizon for 2019, it's expected that Whitmer will be joining up with them in a similar role.



Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.