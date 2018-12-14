Wrestling Inc.

New Tag Team Champions Crowned At Tonight's ROH Final Battle

By Joshua Gagnon | December 14, 2018

The Briscoes won the ROH World Tag Team Championship against SCU and The Young Bucks at tonight's ROH Final Battle.

This is Mark and Jay Briscoes' 10th time winning the titles. SCU won them back in October.

Be sure to check out our results of tonight's show!

You can see how the titles changed hands in the videos below:










