New Women Of Honor Champion Crowned At Tonight's ROH Final Battle

By Joshua Gagnon | December 14, 2018

Kelly Klein won the ROH World Women of Honor Championship against Sumie Sakai, Karen Q, and Madison Rayne in a Four Corner Survival Match at tonight's ROH Final Battle.

This is Klein's first time winning the title. Sakai won it back in April.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!

You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:









