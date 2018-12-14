New Women Of Honor Champion Crowned At Tonight's ROH Final Battle

Kelly Klein won the ROH World Women of Honor Championship against Sumie Sakai, Karen Q, and Madison Rayne in a Four Corner Survival Match at tonight's ROH Final Battle.
This is Klein's first time winning the title. Sakai won it back in April.
Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight's show!
You can see how the title changed hands in the videos below:
.@karenmeee not a fan of Big Match @SumieSakai's streamers. #ROHFinalBattle #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) December 15, 2018
?? https://t.co/mNpVzZkjg8
?? https://t.co/2AEuPvrsmg pic.twitter.com/y4dMoJ0jfo
.@karenmeee gets two for the price of one! #ROHFinalBattle #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) December 15, 2018
?? https://t.co/mNpVzZkjg8
?? https://t.co/2AEuPvrsmg pic.twitter.com/9zpQcQxEw8
.@RealKellyKlein takes out Madison and Karen... but not @SumieSakai! #ROHFinalBattle #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) December 15, 2018
?? https://t.co/mNpVzZkjg8
?? https://t.co/2AEuPvrsmg pic.twitter.com/w2RbCP1WG4
.@MadisonRayne with a cutter on the champ! #ROHFinalBattle #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) December 15, 2018
?? https://t.co/mNpVzZkjg8
?? https://t.co/2AEuPvrsmg pic.twitter.com/jlsLkEjo1H
Great shot here of @RealKellyKlein refusing to break her grip #ROHFinalBattle #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) December 15, 2018
?? https://t.co/mNpVzZkjg8
?? https://t.co/2AEuPvrsmg pic.twitter.com/aaoZ6RAKJT
.@RealKellyKlein will not be denied! #ROHFinalBattle #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) December 15, 2018
?? https://t.co/mNpVzZkjg8
?? https://t.co/2AEuPvrsmg pic.twitter.com/HHBOjd50pz
.@RealKellyKlein has been so close for so long. Congrats to the Gatekeeper! #ROHFinalBattle #HonorClub— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) December 15, 2018
?? https://t.co/mNpVzZkjg8
?? https://t.co/2AEuPvrsmg pic.twitter.com/FqHqBOnkEf