Bullet Club Welcomes Back Former Members At NJPW New Year Dash

Back in July at NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Haku attacked their former Bullet Club members, forcing a split among the stable. Tonga was especially annoyed at the likes of The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Cody for the issues they were dealing with at the time, causing disorder within the whole group.

Caught in the middle was Chase Owens and Yujiro Takahashi who were just kind of in limbo after not really siding with either group. At tonight's NJPW New Year Dash, Owens and Takahashi helped out Tonga, Loa, and Ishimori to retain the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Titles against Toru Yano, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Togi Makabe. They were then welcomed back into the group.

Bullet Club currently consists of: Jay White (leader), Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, Yujiro Takahashi, Chase Owens, Tonga Loa, Hikuleo, Taiji Ishimori, Gedo, Jado, and Robbie Eagles.

You can check out their return in the videos below: