Former Impact Titleholder Done With The Company, Reportedly Has Offers From WWE And AEW

By Robert Gunier | January 26, 2019

Matt Sydal's contract with Impact Wrestling ended on January 1, 2019, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer reports that Sydal is now a free agent and has contract offers from both All Elite Wrestling and WWE. There's apparently no word yet on Impact Wrestling coming to terms on a new contract with Sydal.

As we previously noted, Matt Sydal was taken out of the Warrior Wrestling event earlier this month due to a knee injury. Sydal announced he scheduled knee surgery to repair some torn cartilage, however, Sydal later tweeted out that the original date of the surgery was postponed because of insurance issues. In another tweet, Sydal noted that he should be back in the ring by March or April.

Sydal has seen success in wrestling promotions all around the world, including the WWE. In 2007, Sydal introduced himself as "Evan Bourne" and showed off his impressive high-flying offense to the WWE Universe. He teamed up with Kofi Kingston in 2011 and "Air Boom" would eventually become WWE Tag Team Champions. Sydal also won Championship gold in New Japan Pro Wrestling, where he is a two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champion and a one-time NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champion. In Impact Wrestling, he is a former Impact Grand Champion and Impact X Division champion.



Source: F4WOnline

