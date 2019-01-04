Wrestling Inc.

Huge Title Change At Wrestle Kingdom 13

By Joshua Gagnon | January 04, 2019

Hiroshi Tanahashi won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Kenny Omega at today's Wrestle Kingdom 13. This is Tanahashi's eighth time winning the title. Omega won it back in June.

Be sure to follow our results of today's show!

