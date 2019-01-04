Huge Title Change At Wrestle Kingdom 13

Hiroshi Tanahashi won the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Kenny Omega at today's Wrestle Kingdom 13. This is Tanahashi's eighth time winning the title. Omega won it back in June.
Be sure to follow our results of today's show!
You can check out the title change in the videos below:
Things starting to move at a @KennyOmegamanX pace! #njwk13— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 4, 2019
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/wrpJO3kq77
.@tanahashi1_100 may have shredded apart Kenny's knee with that Dragon Screw! #njwk13— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 4, 2019
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/szCJKnGgzM
High! Fly! OH NOOOOOOOOO!! ? #njwk13— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 4, 2019
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/AXyVFSLKLN
Reverse Rana! @tanahashi1_100 counters out of the One Winged Angel! #njwk13— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 4, 2019
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/jv6qsG6Zos
The Ace! @tanahashi1_100 with one answer after another for Omega! #njwk13— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 4, 2019
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/trLoQeiDpl
OUCH #NJPW #njwk13 https://t.co/4ULitIni5Z pic.twitter.com/iVdWYbym6G— LARIATOOOO!! (@MrLARIATO) January 4, 2019
Come on @tanahashi1_100... air guitar! ?? #njwk13— TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) January 4, 2019
?? https://t.co/8n90d75Nfk pic.twitter.com/vafn1QsM9m