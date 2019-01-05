Wrestling Inc.

NJPW Star Returns From Injury At New Year Dash, Kenny Omega, Wrestle Kingdom 13, New Contenders

By Joshua Gagnon | January 05, 2019

- Above are highlights from yesterday's Wrestle Kingdom 13 where eight titles were defended and all eight changed hands. In the main event, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kenny Omega for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

- Speaking of Kenny Omega, it was speculated NJPW New Year Dash could be his send-off before possibly signing with AEW or WWE (after receiving a "fantastic offer"). Omega did not make an appearance at today's show.

- New contenders have already stepped up for NJPW's top titles. Taichi made quite the impression by not only destroying Tetsuya Naito during a 10-man tag match, but he picked up the pinfall victory over the weakened champion. For IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jay White made it very clear he's coming for the title, referring to Tanahashi as an "old man," and calling this the "Switchblade Era."



See Also
NJPW New Year Dash Results: Wrestle Kingdom 13 Fallout, NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Titles

- YOSHI-HASHI had been out since September after crashing into the edge of the ring while making his entrance at Destruction in Kobe. The CHAOS member suffered a head and left shoulder injury due to the collision, but made his return in the main event (YOSHI-HASHI, Kazuchika Okada, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, and Gedo) at NJPW New Year Dash. Unfortunately, he would take the pin after White hit his bladerunner finisher.


Related Articles

Comments

Recent

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 13 Results

NJPW New Year Dash Results

Impact Homecoming Live Coverage Tomorrow At 8 PM ET

Most Popular

Back To Top