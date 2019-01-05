NJPW Star Returns From Injury At New Year Dash, Kenny Omega, Wrestle Kingdom 13, New Contenders

- Above are highlights from yesterday's Wrestle Kingdom 13 where eight titles were defended and all eight changed hands. In the main event, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kenny Omega for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

- Speaking of Kenny Omega, it was speculated NJPW New Year Dash could be his send-off before possibly signing with AEW or WWE (after receiving a "fantastic offer"). Omega did not make an appearance at today's show.

- New contenders have already stepped up for NJPW's top titles. Taichi made quite the impression by not only destroying Tetsuya Naito during a 10-man tag match, but he picked up the pinfall victory over the weakened champion. For IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jay White made it very clear he's coming for the title, referring to Tanahashi as an "old man," and calling this the "Switchblade Era."

"The Switchblade will be the new IWGP Heavyweight Champion! All you can do is breathe with the Switchblade in the new year... and my new era!"



- YOSHI-HASHI had been out since September after crashing into the edge of the ring while making his entrance at Destruction in Kobe. The CHAOS member suffered a head and left shoulder injury due to the collision, but made his return in the main event (YOSHI-HASHI, Kazuchika Okada, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White, Bad Luck Fale, and Gedo) at NJPW New Year Dash. Unfortunately, he would take the pin after White hit his bladerunner finisher.