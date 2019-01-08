Wrestling Inc.

** SPOILERS ** WWE 205 Live Tapings For This Week

By Marc Middleton | January 08, 2019
Photo Credit: Twitter

WWE taped the following matches tonight in Jacksonville, FL for Wednesday's WWE 205 Live episode:

* Hideo Itami defeated Cedric Alexander to earn the final spot in the Fatal 4 Way at the Royal Rumble

* Noam Dar defeated Tony Nese

