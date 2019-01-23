WINCLY LIVE (1/23): WWE Royal Rumble Updates, Cody Comments On Kenny Omega, More

Join Wrestling Inc. managing editor Nick Hausman and Michael Wiseman today at Noon EST on Wrestling Inc.'s YouTube channel for a live discussion on all of the top pro wrestling news from this past week!

Some of today's topic's include:

* Randy Orton enters the Royal Rumble

* Two matches moved to Royal Rumble pre-show

* Otis Dozivic removed from WWE World's Collide Tournament at Royal Rumble AXXESS due to main roster call up

* Talk of having Sin Cara work with Rey Mysterio when he returns

* Erik Rowan but not Luke Harper were backstage at Smackdown

* Cody addresses Omega's free agency

* And More!

Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. Audio on iTunes to get the full episode of the WINCLY when it is released later this afternoon. It will feature additional audio from Triple H and Sean Waltman.

You can listen to yesterday's episode of the WINCLY in the embedded player below: