WWE Superstar Responds To Rumors On Asking For A Release

Maria Kanellis took to Twitter today and responded to the report on she and husband Mike Kanellis requesting their WWE releases. The report noted that they asked for their releases a few weeks back as they are not happy with how WWE is using them.

"Everyone thinks they know everything. Hahahahaha.... it's social media not an autobiography," Maria wrote in response to a fan who asked why was she tweeting excitement over being in the WWE 2K19 DLC as she asked to leave the company.

Maria also posted a few more "social media fact check" tweets on Mike's rehab from painkillers, and WWE being supportive of her as a new mother. You can see all of her related tweets below:

Everyone thinks they know everything. Hahahahaha.... it's social media not an autobiography. https://t.co/5wlyJgzfF1 — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) January 17, 2019

Social Media Fact Check: Mike NEVER went to rehap ANYWHERE. He was on the road with me rehabbing. We were on house shows. He never took time off to rehab. He worked through it. — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) January 17, 2019

Social Media Fact Check: I worked for WWE for 6 years before I got pregnant. I worked in sports entertainment for 14 years before having a baby. — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) January 17, 2019