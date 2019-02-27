As we previously reported, Batista was interviewed by The Tampa Bay Times this week. During the interview, Batista discussed his movie career and stated that his goal is not to be a big movie star like The Rock, but rather a great actor. He noted that he would would definitely not consider The Rock to be a great actor.

"Rock was, in a way, a movie star before he was even a movie star," Batista said. "There is something about him that's really special. I'd never take that away from him. Would I consider him a great actor? F--- no.

"I want good roles. I don't care about Fast and Furious or Bumblebee. ... That's not the kind of stardom I want. ... I want to be in Dune. I want to work with Denis Villeneuve. I want to work with Sam Mendes and Jodie Foster. I want to work with Academy Award winners. I'm proud to be a character actor. I want that respect and credibility and education."

Batista took to Twitter and re-tweeted an article containing his comments about The Rock, as seen below. He clarified that while he stands by his comments, he was not "bashing anyone" in the interview and that sometimes his remarks can come across "harsh."

Batista returned to RAW this past Monday night, attacking Ric Flair during the closing moments of the show. He will be at RAW this Monday, and is expected to face Triple H at WrestleMania 35.