Corey Graves Compliments NXT Star, Charlotte Comments On Tom Brady, Zelina Vega

- In the above video, Zelina Vega joined Sheamus on his workout channel, Celtic Warrior Workouts to do shoulder workouts as well as three set of three reps of Standing Military Press at Vega's max weight.

- The Charlotte Flair fan page, 2nd Nature Flair wrote a tweet congratulating the Patriots, but commented about how Charlotte Flair has more championships than Tom Brady. Charlotte Flair replied to the tweet with, "Six titles? Cute!" Flair is a seven-time WWE Women's Champion.

congrats to the patriots on winning the #SuperBowl! ???? but guess who still has more championships than tom brady... @MsCharlotteWWE ???? pic.twitter.com/szX5ACU4qJ — 2ndNatureFlair ?? (@2ndNatureFlair) February 4, 2019

- While watching Halftime Heat, WWE commentator Corey Graves caught heat from fans for asking on Twitter why NXT's Velveteen Dream wasn't on the main roster yet. He responded to the negative comments and then apologized to Velveteen Dream saying, "I apologize. You should NEVER aspire to take your talents to the global stage, or the money that comes with it. The internet has taught me that it's bad for you. Sincere apologies, Graves." He ended the tweets with saying goodbye and to "Feel free to fight amongst yourselves." You can read his tweets below:

Wow. The internet sure has an amazing way of turning a compliment into something negative.



I shouldn't be surprised, but for some reason, I still am. — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) February 4, 2019

Dear @VelveteenWWE,



I apologize. You should NEVER aspire to take your talents to the global stage, or the money that comes with it.



The internet has taught me that it's bad for you.



Sincere apologies,

Graves — Rev. Graves (@WWEGraves) February 4, 2019