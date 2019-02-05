Wrestling Inc.

NJPW Star Is Done With The Company

By Joshua Gagnon | February 05, 2019

NJPW announced one of its rising stars, Katsuya Kitamura, is done with the company. According to NJPW Announcer Chris Charlton, Kitamura was injured while training, spent over a year of medical treatment and rehabbing, but after talking with NJPW he decided to leave.

His final match was last March where he teamed up with Manabu Nakanishi in a loss against Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano.



Kitmaura thanked the fans for their support, as translated by @STRIGGA.



At 6'0, 265 lbs, Kitamura stood out among the other Young Lions in NJPW and had a natural charisma that led him to winning the 2017 Young Lion's Cup.

According to F4WOnline, he had been offered a new contract for 2019, but obviously didn't sign it to remain with NJPW.


