NJPW Star Is Done With The Company

NJPW announced one of its rising stars, Katsuya Kitamura, is done with the company. According to NJPW Announcer Chris Charlton, Kitamura was injured while training, spent over a year of medical treatment and rehabbing, but after talking with NJPW he decided to leave.
His final match was last March where he teamed up with Manabu Nakanishi in a loss against Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano.
Katsuya Kitamura has left NJPW. https://t.co/031sczPfXV— chris charlton (@reasonjp) February 5, 2019
He had sustained an injury while training and spent over a year taking medical treatment and being dedicated rehabbing. After discussions with the company he decided to leave.— chris charlton (@reasonjp) February 5, 2019
Kitmaura thanked the fans for their support, as translated by @STRIGGA.
????3????????????????????????????— ???? (@KitamuraKatsuya) February 5, 2019
??????????????
????????
??????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/S795xJM9Fi
"Lastly, thank you for your continued support and encouragement over the past three years. Your support meant everything to me. I am thankful and hope you continue to support Katsuya Kitamura when he goes to a new stage." https://t.co/1mzwJ87gtU— STRIGGA (@STRIGGA) February 5, 2019
At 6'0, 265 lbs, Kitamura stood out among the other Young Lions in NJPW and had a natural charisma that led him to winning the 2017 Young Lion's Cup.
According to F4WOnline, he had been offered a new contract for 2019, but obviously didn't sign it to remain with NJPW.
???????— njpwworld (@njpwworld) November 30, 2017
?????????????@Tama_Tonga ?????????
?????????
??????https://t.co/8Cg1sWB6kV #njwtl #njpw #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/emmV7rT3yt