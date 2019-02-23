Bruce Prichard is returning to WWE full-time to work in a top position with the creative team, according to PWInsider. Prichard will begin at this Monday's RAW in Atlanta, Georgia and will be working directly with Vince McMahon, much like he did during his previous run with the company.

The report stated his position was described "as important as possible" and he'll be one of the top people on the creative team going forward.

Prichard first began with WWE back in 1987, working occasionally as an announcer and then as the on-screen character, Brother Love. After his release in 1991, Prichard would return in 1992 and become one of Vince's right hand man until leaving in 2008.

After parting ways with WWE, Prichard would work off and on with TNA / Impact Wrestling and then create the Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard podcast (co-hosted by Conrad Thompson) in August of 2016. Garnering massive success, this led to a spin-off, Something Else to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, which aired on the WWE Network in April of 2018. No word yet on the future of the podcast.

As noted, last week it was reported WWE officials wanted RAW to "feel different" and they did so by bringing in NXT Stars: Ricochet, Johnny Gargano, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, and Aleister Black. This led to the best viewership in months for the show. They did the same for SmackDown, which also drove the ratings up. Bringing Prichard back might be a continuation of WWE looking to shake things up creatively for the product.