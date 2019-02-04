WWE Hall Of Famer Appears On Show After The Super Bowl, Royal Rumble Behind The Scenes, Ricochet

- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at the WWE Royal Rumble featuring Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Bayley and other WWE Superstars.

- Ricochet spoke briefly with the Mirror about what he's focused on next after losing the NXT North American Championship to Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Phoenix.

"Honestly, that's kind of the beauty with losing the title, now anything is open," Ricochet said. "Whether I want to go for [NXT Champion] Tommaso [Ciampa], whether I want to go for Johnny [Gargano] ... anything is real. I don't see that as a setback, I see it as a step forward. An evolution of Ricochet. As soon as I get an opportunity, whether it's for the NXT Championship, the North American Championship, and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is coming up soon, so whether it's the NXT Tag Team Championship... that's the beauty within losing, it's like an open world. There's so many avenues I can go down."

See Also WWE NXT Star Ricochet Talks About His High-Risk Moves And The Toll It Takes On His Body

- WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is a judge on World's Best, which aired right after last night's Super Bowl finished up on CBS. Rikishi is representing Samoa on the international panel of judges who watch people perform a wide array of talents. The show will air again this Wednesday.