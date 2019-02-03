WWE Star Comments About Being At Home Instead Of Working WWE Live Event

A couple days ago on Twitter, Sanity member, Killian Dain, wrote "WHEREISSANITY" most likely referencing the group's lack of TV time on SmackDown.

The stable made their debut on SmackDown last June and have since been used sparingly during their time on the main roster. The last WWE TV appearance for the group was a December 25 episode of SmackDown (taped on December 18) where Dain, Alexander Wolfe, Cesaro, and Sheamus teamed up in a losing effort against The Usos, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows.

Fellow Sanity member, Alexander Wolfe, retweeted Dain and responded, "Sick of this."

Earlier today, Dain noted he's currently at home instead of at a WWE live event.

Last night, Eric Young and Wolfe worked a SmackDown live event in Vancouver, and his wife, Nikki Cross, was in Regina for RAW. Dain finished the tweet with, "Was it something I said?"