The social media feud between RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch has been the talk of much of the wrestling world for several days. One person who chimed in on the feud is former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion and Rousey-rival, Miesha Tate. She recently spoke to SiriusXM Busted Open Radio to share her thoughts on the feud.

One of the tweets that stuck out the most was one regarding Lynch's Disarm-her from the RAW before Survivor Series, which Tate found hilarious.

"This is the funny part where Ronda's saying to Becky that 'Hey, your armbar looks like the d--k you wish you had," Tate said. "Then, Becky hilariously takes Travis Browne's face and pastes it on to the fist of the arm and says 'Huh, now that you mention it, it does look like a d--k."

A former opponent of Rousey at UFC 168 and opposing coach of season 18 of The Ultimate Fighter, Tate knows how Rousey must have felt after Lynch sent out the tweet, saying it must have gotten under her skin.

"I know for a fact that burned Ronda's cookies," Tate said. "It really, I mean, it got under her skin cause, I know about this, you don't talk about her family, you don't talk about this, like even if you're just joking."

Tate also discussed how Rousey's sense of humor regarding that topic is nonexistent.

"She does not have a sense of humor, and therefore, s--t got real. When Ronda called her out by her real name, no Ronda's pissed and Ronda's not joking. She's not playing games, she's not used to having to play by rules. She never had to before, why is she going to now? She's already broken the rule with the 'f' word, saying some things are fake. She's not a company woman and she never has been."

Rousey will find out the status of her RAW Women's Championship defense at WrestleMania 35, as Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will go one-on-one this Sunday at Fastlane. If Lynch wins, she gets added to the current Rousey vs. Flair matchup for the championship at WrestleMania 35.