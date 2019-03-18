WWE has reportedly signed former Impact Wrestling X Division Champion DJZ, according to PWInsider.

DJZ will be coming in to work the WWE NXT brand. WWE reportedly made their offer to him during the last week of February.

DJZ revealed back on December 31 that he was a free agent after parting ways with Impact. His contract had expired there. He debuted for Impact in 2011 and worked there off & on, becoming a two-time X Division Champion and a one-time Tag Team Champion with Andrew Everett.

There's no word yet on when the 32 year old will report to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, but it's believed he will work a few more dates on the indies to finish up there.

As noted, WWE recently signed DJZ's former "BroMans" partner Robbie E (Robert Strauss) to a deal as well. He's currently at the Performance Center training.

See Also DJZ On When TNA Dropped The Ball With The 'BroMans' Gimmick

DJZ was praised for Friday's match with Sammy Guevara at the Warrior Wrestling IV indie event in Chicago. Below are a few shots from that match, and a few shots from DJZ's weekend debut for the International Wrestling Cartel (IWC) promotion in Elizabeth, PA: