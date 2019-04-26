Raul Mendoza suffered some sort of leg injury at Thursday's NXT live event in Omaha, Nebraska.

A couple of minutes into a match with Jaxson Ryker (f.k.a. Gunner in TNA), Mendoza appeared to injure his knee after a baseball slide. The referee threw up the "X" sign and the match was immediately called off and ruled a no contest.

While these is no word on the severity of the injury, Mendoza was able to walk to the back with assistance.

Mendoza had signed with WWE in 2017. He worked the NXT television tapings earlier this month, defeating Riddick Moss.

As we reported earlier, referee Tom Castor was also injured at the show. Castor broke his leg during the main event between The Velveteen Dream and Tyler Breeze, but still managed to finish the match.