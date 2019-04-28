Brian Cage won the Impact World Championship against Johnny Impact at tonight's Impact Rebellion PPV. This is Cage's first time winning the title. Impact won it back in October.

After the match, Michael Elgin made his Impact debut to confront Cage. Cage held up the title and told him anytime. Elgin punched him in the face, hit a spinning powerbomb and held the title for a moment. Elgin had finished up with NJPW on April 1.

