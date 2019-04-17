One half of the Desi Hit Squad, Gursinder Singh, announced in a statement he has asked Impact Wrestling for his release. On Twitter, Singh wrote:

"I can finally announce that I requested my release from Impact Wrestling. A lot of people may not have chose to do this if they were in my position because I'm in a comfortable spot, but I have a mindset of never settling and always focusing on working towards my future.

"I would like to thank Scott D'Amore for believe in me and for noticing me at the Impact tryout I did just before I signed in 2017. Also like to thank Ed Nordholm, Don Callis, Gama Singh, Sonjay Dutt, Abyss, Tommy Dreamer and everyone else that helped me during my time there.

"It's time to work harder than I ever have before and to continue to evolve as I reach towards the next step. Keep an eye out because nothing is going to stand in my way until I get to where I belong."

In other Impact Wrestling news, KM clarified his status with the promotion after he was moved to the "Alumni" part of the promotion's website. KM noted his knees are banged up and is looking to focus more on his health.

"My body is so beat up and my knees are completely shot. It wasn't fun for me anymore. I enjoy what we have WrestlePro. I'm more than good with that at this stage in my life. We'll see what the future holds."

KM then shot down rumors of him not being re-signed by Impact, saying it was his decision and his performances were "pay per appearance."

"Untrue. Impact had me booked of their last set of tapings in Canada. I pulled off. My body is shot. There's nothing left in my left knee. It's done. Each taping it's worse. We worked together last weekend. The contract were pay per appearance, it wasn't exclusive. It didn't matter."

